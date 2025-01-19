AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 447 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,518,000. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 369,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 241,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 767.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

