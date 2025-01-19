IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Down 60% – Here’s What Happened

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 60% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69). 1,397,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 293,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.27. The company has a market cap of £56.79 million, a PE ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

