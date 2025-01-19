Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -426.32%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

