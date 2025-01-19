Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 471.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 344.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,400,000 after buying an additional 6,440,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1,690.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FESM stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $651.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

