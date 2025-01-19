AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $75,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.8 %

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $594.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.