Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,920,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,890,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,722,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,658.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 435,481 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

