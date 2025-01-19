Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,302 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

