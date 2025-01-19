Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after buying an additional 743,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,425 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 811.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 138,447 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 462,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

ACIW stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

