Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 16,186 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 265,014 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after buying an additional 70,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $405.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $413.43.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.25.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

