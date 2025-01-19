AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $38,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 481,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 427,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 224,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

