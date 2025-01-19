Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

