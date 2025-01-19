Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BILL were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 377.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BILL by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This trade represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $88.98 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.63, a P/E/G ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.