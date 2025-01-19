Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,796,000 after purchasing an additional 162,152 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 279.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 239,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

