1,462 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

