AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 909 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOK opened at $37.44 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

