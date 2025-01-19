Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,011 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWI opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

