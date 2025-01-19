AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 38.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $807.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.