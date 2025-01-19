Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,851 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $74,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $126.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

