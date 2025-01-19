Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,732 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 157,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %

HPE opened at $23.16 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

