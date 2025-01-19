Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,597 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,839,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after buying an additional 127,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 423,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after buying an additional 93,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.67%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.