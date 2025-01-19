Brookstone Capital Management Buys 340 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $219.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

