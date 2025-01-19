Brookstone Capital Management Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4,308.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $44.68 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

