Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

SHEL opened at $66.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

