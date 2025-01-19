Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,505 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,258 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $82.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,052.42. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

