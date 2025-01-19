Brookstone Capital Management Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.