Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11,450.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 502,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 498,091 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $121.88.

