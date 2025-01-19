Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,571,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $296.25 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average is $325.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

