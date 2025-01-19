Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,108,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 509,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

