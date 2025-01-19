Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,225 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.85 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.