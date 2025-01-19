Brookstone Capital Management Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

