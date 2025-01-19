Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,545,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,434 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,180,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,411 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

FLIA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

