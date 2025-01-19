Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $239.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.57 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

