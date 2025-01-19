Brookstone Capital Management Sells 747 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $109.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.