Brookstone Capital Management Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 326,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IYH stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.