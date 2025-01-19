Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 171.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4,066.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYGH stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $87.44.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

