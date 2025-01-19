Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $129.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.