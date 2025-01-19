Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

