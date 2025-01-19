Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 436 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

