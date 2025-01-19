Brookstone Capital Management Buys 581 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $77.97 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $73.83 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

