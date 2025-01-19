Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA) Stake Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,771 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBJA. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4,924.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:XBJA opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

