JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,916 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s holdings in Lands' End were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lands’ End Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $13.05 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.75.

About Lands’ End

(Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

