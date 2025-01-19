DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $104.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of DXCM opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DexCom by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,282,000 after buying an additional 268,802 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

