JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $437.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $428.00 to $437.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $373.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.61 and a 200 day moving average of $304.54. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $491.30. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after buying an additional 203,882 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

