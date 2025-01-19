National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) vs. Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR) Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and Revelyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 9.63% 9.88% 7.95% Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44%

Volatility and Risk

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $340.91 million 2.03 $34.56 million $4.75 20.53 Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56

This table compares National Presto Industries and Revelyst”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Presto Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revelyst. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Presto Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Revelyst on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Revelyst

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.