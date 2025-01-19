JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 187,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,972,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $744.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.