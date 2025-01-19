TD Cowen Upgrades Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) to “Buy”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

NYSE:OWL opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $17,910,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 290.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

