Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired Rep. Rick W. Allen

Representative Rick W. Allen (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Rollins stock on December 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A – SECURITIES” account.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Allen (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Allen won re-election in 2018 with more than 59 percent of the vote. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Allen founded a small business which has, according to his office biography, “created thousands of jobs in the Augusta and Athens communities for more than 35 years.” He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in building construction. At the beginning of the 115th Congress, Allen was assigned to the Committee on Agriculture and the Committee on Education and the Workforce. Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction. After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

