JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 245,405 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,131 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,995,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 92,287 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $494.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

