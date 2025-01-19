FY2025 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Issued By Raymond James

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BTG. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967,010 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,875,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in B2Gold by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 4,754,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in B2Gold by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,311,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

