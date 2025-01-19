HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 425,626 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

